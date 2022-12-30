Safe and happy New Year’s Eve

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ringing in the new year has never felt so good, but for roughly 11,500 people, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, they’re spending the new year in the hospital.

Before setting up fireworks at home, make sure to check local city ordinances and double check everyone at home is safe.

According to the City of Bettendorf Codes -- “Consumer fireworks may be used on July 3 and July 4 from 2:00PM until 11:00PM and on the night of December 31 from 10:00PM until 12:30AM on the immediate following day.”

“A big thing with this it is we talk about this pretty much anytime we talk about fireworks is to use a little bit of common sense, and keep safety in mind,” the Muscatine Fire Marshall, Michael Hartman, said.

Keep young children away from lit fireworks, or debris that results from a used firework, and keep a bucket of water nearby in case of a small fire or minor burn. For pets, the Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan, Ill. says to keep pets in a space they feel safe to reduce the anxiety the loud noises and flashing lights inflicted on animals.

“They’re very safe when they’re used properly when people get into trouble is when they use them when they’re drunk, or are messing around without paying attention to the instructions and lighting things of their heads, and all sorts of other horrible things,” Justin Hartman, a management partner of Crossroads Fireworks, said.

While injuries caused by fireworks during New Year’s Eve are relatively low according to Hartman, they’re not always reported. Remember any fireworks used outside of permitted hours can be charged a fine by the city.

