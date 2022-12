DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Plus 60 club promotes healthy lifestyles for anyone over 55 by providing trips, events, and activities at affordable prices to help individuals stay active.

Plus 60 Information:

Address- 500 East 3rd Street in Davenport

Phone- (563) 370-4566

Website: https://qctplus60.com/

