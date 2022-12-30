Veterinarians help remove 38 hair ties from abandoned cat’s stomach at animal shelter

An animal shelter in South Carolina says a cat is recovering after emergency surgery for hair ties found in its stomach.
An animal shelter in South Carolina says a cat is recovering after emergency surgery for hair ties found in its stomach.(Charleston Animal Society)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Officials at an animal shelter in South Carolina say a cat is recovering after veterinarians performed lifesaving surgery.

Officials with the Charleston Animal Society said an abandoned cat named Juliet was brought to the shelter along with two others after the animals’ family moved out of state.

The family reportedly left the cats outside and unattended.

The shelter said Juliet began not eating after being at the shelter for several weeks and became lethargic. That’s when radiographs showed an unusual blockage in the cat’s stomach.

“I had never seen anything like it,” Charleston Animal Society Associate Director of Veterinary Care Dr. Leigh Jamison said.

Jamison’s team said they soon uncovered a “seemingly endless bundle of strings” inside the cat’s stomach. They found the bundle was 38 hair ties that were preventing Juliet from eating and processing food.

The veterinarian team said they surgically removed the hair ties from the cat’s stomach. They said the items did not cause damage to Juliet’s intestines but are currently watching a serious liver condition that has developed because of fat buildup.

“Juliet is in fair condition, but she is being fed very carefully at this time with a feeding tube,” Jamison said. “The blockage has caused a liver condition that we are watching closely.”

According to the shelter, Juliet’s health is on the upswing, but she isn’t out of the woods yet.

Jamison’s team also wants Juliet’s story to be used as a lesson for cat owners.

“While cats love to play with bouncy, stringy objects like hair ties and rubber bands, they should never do so unsupervised, because swallowing them may require medical attention,” the veterinarian team shared.

