Zoo welcomes new baby koala: ‘It’s a girl’

The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has welcomed a new baby koala.
The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has welcomed a new baby koala.(Riverbanks Zoo and Garden)
By Marcus Flowers and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A zoo in South Carolina has welcomed a baby koala just in time for the new year.

On Wednesday, the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden shared photos of its new addition on social media, writing, “It’s a girl.”

Zoo officials said the baby koala also passed her first veterinarian checkup.

According to the Riverbanks Zoo, the public will soon be able to help the team choose a name for the baby.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeClaire police had the ramp closed Thursday afternoon to clear up the crash.
Police say a semi-crashed on the I-80 ramp in LeClaire Thursday
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Emergency crews were sent to King's Materials after a workplace incident.
Employee injured after stuck in a conveyor belt at Kings Material Inc., police say
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate

Latest News

Abingdon Police Department was contacted by Abingdon-Avon Middle School officials about an...
Abingdon woman charged with Theft under $500
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
AG: Meadows won’t face voter fraud charges in North Carolina
American Red Cross responds to multiple fires in the same week.
Red Cross assists with multiple fires across the QCA this week