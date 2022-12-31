Championship Friday at the Cliff Warkins Memorial
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ERIE, Ill. (KWQC) - Day three of the Cliff Warkins Memorial Basketball Classic
Boys Bracket
Beecher 70 - Sterling Newman 48
Riverdale 61 - Morrison 36
Fulton 64 - Mercer County 51
Rock Island Alleman 32 - Erie-Prophetstown 31
Lena-Winslow 53 - Orion 43
Stark County 50 - Stockton 47
Girls Pool Play
Lena-Winslow 41 - Monmouth-Roseville 38
Mercer County 51 - Erie-Prophetstown 25
Morrison 65 - Bureau Valley 34
Wethersfield 48 - Peoria Heights 42
Orion 47 - Stockton 32
