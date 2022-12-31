Championship Friday at the Cliff Warkins Memorial

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ERIE, Ill. (KWQC) - Day three of the Cliff Warkins Memorial Basketball Classic

Boys Bracket

Beecher 70 - Sterling Newman 48

Riverdale 61 - Morrison 36

Fulton 64 - Mercer County 51

Rock Island Alleman 32 - Erie-Prophetstown 31

Lena-Winslow 53 - Orion 43

Stark County 50 - Stockton 47

Girls Pool Play

Lena-Winslow 41 - Monmouth-Roseville 38

Mercer County 51 - Erie-Prophetstown 25

Morrison 65 - Bureau Valley 34

Wethersfield 48 - Peoria Heights 42

Orion 47 - Stockton 32

