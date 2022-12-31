Milder Weather This Weekend

Rain Chances Tonight, and Monday into Tuesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got a quiet weekend ahead as we transition from 2022 to 2023. Look for lingering clouds across the region for your Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 40′s. A slight chance for rain will be possible by late afternoon through early evening. Those clouds will stick with us overnight into Sunday with readings in the 40′s. Our next weather maker arrives to start the work week, with rain chances and highs reaching the 50′s Monday and Tuesday. Cooler air sweeps in behind that system, dropping temperatures back into the 30′s by midweek.

NEW YEAR’S EVE:  Patchy AM fog. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for light rain by late afternoon.  High: 42°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TONIGHT:  Evening rain showers. Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 33°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY:  Mostly cloudy and not as cool.  High: 48°. Wind: S 5 mph.

