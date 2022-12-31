A warm up on on the way for the New Year

Rain Chances Tonight, and Monday into Tuesday
Cloudy skies will stick with us this last day of 2022. Look for rain by late afternoon.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will end 2022 with a round of light rain late this afternoon and evening.  As we ring in the new year, showers will be east of our area and the first day of 2023 will be quiet and warmer with highs in the mid 40s.  Monday will see a big warm up to the 50s as a major storm system rolls towards the area.  This system is trending slower, leading to mostly rain chances late Monday and into Tuesday.  Tuesday will be misleading as highs will be in the 50s by 1AM, but winds and colder air arrive overnight and afternoon temps will likely fall back into the 30s. As cooler air filters in some wrap around flurries are likely on Wednesday and temps will be back to normal for most of next week in the 20s and 30s.

TONIGHT: Showers.  Low: 32º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High: 53º.

