Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin

FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff, South Carolina, after smelling a bad odor, investigators said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said.

Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said.

Investigators first thought the body might be from someone seeking shelter from the recent cold snap, but quickly determined the remains had been in the bin for at least several months, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.

The bin appeared to have not been emptied for years and had VHS tapes inside, West said.

Investigators for now are treating the death as a homicide and took the bin and the body away for further investigation, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, authorities sad.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue blocks traffic
Multiple vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue blocks traffic
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve
Abingdon Police Department was contacted by Abingdon-Avon Middle School officials about an...
Abingdon woman charged with Theft under $500
Roger Wakeland
QC man’s art brings joy, honors wife
A 1-year-old dog was reportedly found tied up outside of an airport in Iowa.
Dog found tied up outside airport after owner boards plane, rescuers say

Latest News

President Joe Biden, leaves Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands,...
Biden’s new year pitch focuses on benefits of bipartisanship
A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks
An avalanche hit a father and son in a backcountry area of Breckenridge. The father was able to...
2 killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the...
NY officers injured, suspect shot near New Year’s Eve event