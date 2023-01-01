Lingering Clouds for the New Year

Rain Chances and Warmer Weather Monday into Tuesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Not much in the way of sunshine for our first day of 2023, but we should see warmer readings over the next few days. Look for mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, with highs reaching the 40′s to near the 50 degree mark. Active weather conditions return Monday, with soaking rain showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Expect this precipitation to arrive Monday afternoon, increasing in coverage overnight into early Tuesday. Some areas could see amounts of .75″ or more. The work week starts off with highs in the 50′s Monday, then falling temperatures Tuesday, followed by cool and dry weather, with 30 degree readings Wednesday through Friday.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 45°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 35°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and milder. A chance for rain by afternoon. High: 53°.

