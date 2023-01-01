A warm up on on the way for the New Year

Rain Chances Monday into Tuesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Not much in the way of sunshine for our first day of 2023, but we should see warmer readings over the next few days. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains in effect until 9 AM for much of the region. Look for areas of dense fog and some slippery roadways this morning, followed by cloudy skies this afternoon, with highs reaching the 40′s to near the 50 degree mark. Active weather conditions return Monday, with a soaking rain showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Expect this precipitation to arrive Monday afternoon, continuing overnight into Tuesday. Some areas could see .75″ or more. The work week starts off with highs in the 50′s Monday, then falling temperatures Tuesday, followed by cool and dry weather, with 30 degree readings Wednesday through Friday.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Morning fog, then mostly cloudy skies. High: 45°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 35°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY:  Cloudy, breezy and milder. A chance for rain by afternoon. High: 53°.

