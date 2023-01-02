2 juveniles injured after crash in Galena

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash Sunday, according to a press release.

The sheriff’s office received a report of the crash at 11:31 a.m. on W Stagecoach Trail at Heller Lane in rural Galena. Deputies on scene moved a female juvenile from the vehicle and transported her and a male juvenile for treatment of their injuries at an area hospital, officials said.

Deputies say the girl was traveling west on Stagecoach Trail with the boy as a passenger when she lost control of her vehicle on some icy pavement. While trying to regain control, she over-corrected, causing the vehicle to drive off the northern portion of the roadway, hit several trees, and come to rest in a deep ditch.

County officials say the crash is still under investigation.

