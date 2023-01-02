AAA reactivates Tow To Go program for New Years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For New Years, the auto club group, AAA, will reactivate its long-standing program, Tow To Go to help prevent impaired driving during the holidays.

The Tow To Go program offers rides and tows to Iowa residents who are AAA members and nonmembers alike and is offered during all major holidays, stated AAA officials.

“We do ask that you use this as a last resort,” said Meredith Mitts, AAA Public Affairs Specialist. “Obviously our message is that if you’re planning on drinking, don’t drive and make plans to be safe.”

AAA officials also say if you’re an Iowa residents who is in Illinois, trying to get back home, they will figure out a solution for you.

The phone number to call for the Tow Tow Go program is 855-286-9246.

To learn more, visit https://member.acg.aaa.com/ia/driving-safety/tow-to-go.html.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.