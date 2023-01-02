AAA reactivates Tow To Go program for New Years

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For New Years, the auto club group, AAA, will reactivate its long-standing program, Tow To Go to help prevent impaired driving during the holidays.

The Tow To Go program offers rides and tows to Iowa residents who are AAA members and nonmembers alike and is offered during all major holidays, stated AAA officials.

“We do ask that you use this as a last resort,” said Meredith Mitts, AAA Public Affairs Specialist. “Obviously our message is that if you’re planning on drinking, don’t drive and make plans to be safe.”

AAA officials also say if you’re an Iowa residents who is in Illinois, trying to get back home, they will figure out a solution for you.

The phone number to call for the Tow Tow Go program is 855-286-9246.

To learn more, visit https://member.acg.aaa.com/ia/driving-safety/tow-to-go.html.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justice Foley (24), Kimberly Hammond (25), and Donivan Chambers (28)
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
Multiple vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue blocks traffic
Multiple vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue blocks traffic
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

A water main burst on Sunday, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the East Village of Davenport...
Main break causes restaurant to temporarily close
A water main burst on Sunday, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the East Village of Davenport...
Water Main Break
Quad City Botanical Center offers ‘Pay What You Want’ admission Winter Nights Winter Lights
Onlookers banded together to prompt a rescue operation at Vander Veer Park
Trapped owl rescued from lagoon at Vander Veer Park