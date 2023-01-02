Crews respond to house fire in Leclaire

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - LeClaire Fire crews responded to a structure fire Saturday.

Scott Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an occupant who said the chimney of a house was on fire and other calls saying that the west side of the house was also on fire, according to a press release.

Officials say LeClaire fire personnel were dispatched to the fire at the 2600 block of Woodland Drive at 6:05 p.m., and upon arrival, they encountered heavy flames on the exterior of the house as well as the extension into the attic. Firefighters determine that all occupants were out of the home, and one person was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for further evaluation.

Crews stretched multiple hose lines into the home and had an offensive fire attack both in the interior and exterior of the house, resulting in the flames being controlled and extinguished, LeClaire Fire officials said. Firefighters then extinguished any remaining hot spots for several hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

Bettendorf Fire Department, Princeton Fire Department, Riverdale Fire Department, MEDIC EMS, LeClaire Police Department, and Scott County Sherriff’s Office all assisted the scene. Fire officials say the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.