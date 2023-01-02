Main break causes restaurant to temporarily close

A water main burst on Sunday, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the East Village of Davenport to temporarily close.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break has caused damage to a nearby restaurant, which has since closed to repair.

On the restaurant’s Instagram profile, they announced the magnitude of the damage. They state the business not only flooded with water, it also carried in sand and mud into the restaurant. On Monday, workers could be seen bringing out dining room furniture to be cleaned.

This is an ongoing story, and we will bring you updates as they become available.

