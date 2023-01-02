Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday

Justice Foley (24), Kimberly Hammond (25), and Donivan Chambers (28)
Justice Foley (24), Kimberly Hammond (25), and Donivan Chambers (28)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, arrested two women and a man Sunday in connection to a Clinton shooting that left one man dead, according to a press release.

Kimberly Hammond, 25, and Justice Foley, 24, have been charged with Murder in The First Degree and Robbery in The First Degree. Officials say, Donivan Chambers,28 has been charged with Accessory After the Fact.

Police say officers responded to a shooting on the 400 block of Glenwood Place at 2:11 a.m. Police on scene found 42-year-old Randy Weimerskirch, of Clinton, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say there are not any threats to the community at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.

