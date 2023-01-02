Quad City Botanical Center offers ‘Pay What You Want’ admission Winter Nights Winter Lights

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Botanical Center offers ‘Pay What You Want’ admission to MidAmerican Energy Company’s Winter Nights Winter Lights for Three nights in January.

The Quad City Botanical Center invites guests to ‘Pay What You Want’ from Jan. 5-7 starting at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to visit MidAmerican Energy Company’s Winter Nights Winter Lights exhibit, which features over 160,000 lights in the center’s outdoor garden, a 14-foot tall waterfall, winter-themed scavenger hunts, crafts, and a hot cocoa station, stated a media release from Quad City Botanical Center officials.

According to botanical center officials, guests will pay any admission price to experience the lighted exhibit and the event is offered as walk-up only, no advanced tickets are required.

“We know this time of year can put a strain on both time and financial resources,” Botanical center officials said. “By extending exhibit dates and giving guests the chance to name their price of admission, we hope to allow every community member a chance to experience the garden’s one-of-a-kind light display.”

The free hot cocoa station will be available in the lobby from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., stated the media release.

The ‘Pay What You Want’ admission event is sponsored by The Family Credit Union.

Standard light exhibit admission is $10 for adults 16 and older, $6 for youth ages 2-15, and toddlers under age two receive free admission, members receive $2 off admission, according to the botanical center’s media release.

The Quad City Botanical Center is located at 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island.

To learn more about Winter Nights Winter Lights, visit https://www.qcgardens.com/winter-nights-winter-lights.html#/

