Showers and a few rumbles of thunder arrive late Monday evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Monday will be damp and mild by January standards with highs in the low 40s this afternoon. A band of showers and a few storms will roll through late this evening and overnight resulting in a soaking half inch of rain.

A dry slot will roll in on Tuesday leading to highs in the 50s and maybe 60s ahead of a cold front. This front will usher in cooler temps the rest of the week and evening wrap around rain/snow on Wednesday with minor accumulations possible in our northern counties.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and rumbles of thunder. Low: 43º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High: 56º.

