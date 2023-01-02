Showers and a few rumbles of thunder arrive late Monday evening

60s possible Tuesday before more cold and possible light snow Wednesday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Monday will be damp and mild by January standards with highs in the low 40s this afternoon. A band of showers and a few storms will roll through late this evening and overnight resulting in a soaking half inch of rain.

A dry slot will roll in on Tuesday leading to highs in the 50s and maybe 60s ahead of a cold front. This front will usher in cooler temps the rest of the week and evening wrap around rain/snow on Wednesday with minor accumulations possible in our northern counties.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and rumbles of thunder. Low: 43º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High: 56º.

Multiple vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue blocks traffic
