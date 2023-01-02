Showers and a few rumbles of thunder arrive late this evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Welcome to the first Monday of the New Year and we are starting off with a little bit of fog. There is the potential for a few slick spots this morning, but both Illinois and Iowa DOT are reporting seasonal roads. Today will be damp and mild by January standards with highs in the low 40s this afternoon. A band of showers and a few storms will roll through late this evening and overnight resulting in a soaking half inch of rain. A dry slot will roll in on Tuesday leading to highs in the 50s and maybe 60s ahead of a cold front. This front will usher in cooler temps the rest of the week and evening wrap around rain/snow on Wednesday with minor accumulations possible in our northern counties.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and rumbles of thunder. Low: 43º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High: 56º.

