Six Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Six of Scott County’s forty-five animal facilities had non-compliant inspection reports in 2022.

Those include Amber’s Mutt Cutz, Posh Pet Resorts, New Beginnings Pet Rescue, and Pampered Pets Salon and Spa. PetSmart and Teske’s Pet and Garden Center were initially found non-compliant in their 2022 annual inspection but later reinspected and found compliant.

Most non-compliant inspections listed violations like caring for animals without up-to-date vaccinations, not enough staff to watch animals, and dirty facilities.

In Posh Pet Resort’s 2022 inspection, an inspector found the following:

“several portions of damaged and exposed drywall of the small dog area (front play room) wall were present. This results in [the] wall not being able to be properly cleaned or sanitized. The areas were damaged to the point that the paper and gypsum of the drywall board were exposed. “Large enclosure in “back of house” had excessive rust on the brackets evident by it coming off on inspector’s finger as proven in pictures. Not enough personnel present or doing proper operations when the inspector arrived.” Vaccination records missing for several animals in their care

In Pampered Pets Salon and Spa’s 2022 inspection, an inspector found the following:

“written vaccination status from a veterinarian for pets was unable to be produced. The facility had some but admited they didn’t have them all and they were not organized or alphabetized” “missing written verification of vaccination from 2 pets. Records were examined from 11-11-22. 18 dogs were groomed - 6 records were examined and 2 were non-compliant.”

According to inspection reports by the Iowa Department of Agriculture, PetSmart on Elmore in Davenport failed four inspections before being deemed compliant on 6/17/2022. Many of the violations were for having animals in their care without updated vaccination records on file.

Teske’s Pet and Garden Center was cited for not having proper records on file for three kittens on sale. Certificates of Veterinary Inspections were later completed and Teske’s was deemed compliant.

Two Scott County facilities (Renaissance Afghans and Regal Kennel Cockapoos) never had an inspection in 2022. Their reports were listed as “attempted” and noted that the inspector needed to reschedule. However, those inspections were not completed in 2022 according to the Iowa Department of Ag.

