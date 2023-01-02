Trapped owl rescued from lagoon at Vander Veer Park

Onlookers banded together to prompt a rescue operation at Vander Veer Park
Onlookers banded together to prompt a rescue operation at Vander Veer Park(Matt Andybur)
By Matt Christensen
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Firefighters saved a wounded owl from the frozen lagoon at Vander Veer Park on Monday, a rescue that couldn’t have happened without the help of Davenport residents.

The owl was found dangling from a fishing line on an island in the lagoon, said Jojo Fernandez, a wildlife wrangler called in by bystanders.

“He was probably out here fishing and eating like normal in the wild, and, unfortunately, when fishermen don’t pick up their lines, wildlife get caught up in them and it causes a lot of animals to lose their lives,” Fernandez said. “It’s sad. It’s a terrible way to die.”

Fernandez, who runs Jojo’s Nut House Wildlife Rehabilitation, rushed the animal to a federally licensed raptor rehabilitator in Kewanee, Illinois.

Tamara Yarger was still assessing the owl late Monday afternoon.

“His wing is badly broken and needs sutures,” she said. “It’s just too early to say if he’ll be OK.”

The owl has a fighting chance thanks to Matt and Katrina Andybur, who had just finished breakfast and driven to the park when they spotted the bird.

“It had clearly got caught up in a fishing wire and clipped the end of its wing, and it had some damage from trying to break itself loose,” Katrina Andybur said. “It just continued to fight, but you could tell it was slowing down and running out of energy.”

With Monday being a holiday, the Andyburs and others who’d gathered struggled to reach authorities or conservationists.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to keep would-be rescuers from walking on the frozen lagoon.

Firefighters in yellow suits slid across the ice to reach the owl.

“I feel like we got here right in the nick of the time,” Andybur said. “It took a real team effort.”

She was relieved the bird was in the care of experts.

“This ended up being a sweet way to start the new year.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justice Foley (24), Kimberly Hammond (25), and Donivan Chambers (28)
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
Multiple vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue blocks traffic
Multiple vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue blocks traffic
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

QC botanical center announces 'Pay What You Want' admission sponsored by The Family Credit...
Quad City Botanical Center offers ‘Pay What You Want’ admission Winter Nights Winter Lights
First Alert Forecast: Rain and a few thunderstorms move in Monday night
Abingdon Police Department was contacted by Abingdon-Avon Middle School officials about an...
Abingdon woman charged with Theft under $500
East Moline Police responded to a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning around 5:09 a.m. at...
Car crashes into East Moline building after two-vehicle crash early Friday morning