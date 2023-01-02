Widespread rain, few rumbles of thunder late Monday evening

50s/60s possible Tuesday. Colder with light snow possible Wednesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Widespread rain will be the main focus of our forecast overnight.

Expect a good soaking out of this system, along with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Some locations could receive up to .75″ to 1″ of precipitation.

Showers wind down by Tuesday morning, followed by several dry hours by afternoon into the evening.

Look for lows in the 40′s Monday night, followed by a big warm up Tuesday with highs in the 50′s to near the 60 degree mark.

Once that system begins to exit the region we’ll see colder air wrapping around that area of low pressure, and that could mean a slight chance for a rain/snow mix Wednesday, with minor accumulations possible north. Expect colder temperatures into the 30′s for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with widespread rain overnight. A few thunderstorms possible. Low: 44°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning rain, then partial clearing by afternoon. Unseasonably warm. High: 57°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow or a rain/snow mix. High: 37°.

