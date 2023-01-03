1 injured in Rock Island shooting, police say

Police found a 33-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg,...
Police found a 33-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg, officers said. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured after being shot Monday night, police said.

The Rock Island police responded to a report of a person shot around 7:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of 12th Avenue, according to a media release.

Police found a 33-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg, officers said. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to police, the man told police he was the victim of an attempted robbery.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Justice Foley (24), Kimberly Hammond (25), and Donivan Chambers (28)
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase
Emergency crews were sent to King's Materials after a workplace incident.
Police identify employee in Kings Material Inc. incident
6 Scott County animal facilities fail 2022 inspections
6 Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022

Latest News

According to deputies, an autopsy will be done to determine the exact cause of death, but no...
Missing Grandview man found dead, deputies say
Your First Alert Forecast
Louisa County deputies got a missing person report for Bishop on Dec. 19, according to the...
Missing Grandview man found dead, deputies say
CNHI offers last, best, and final offer to UAW members on strike
CNHI offers last, best, and final offer to UAW members on strike