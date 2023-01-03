1 injured in Rock Island shooting, police say

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured after being shot Monday night, police said.

The Rock Island police responded to a report of a person shot around 7:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of 12th Avenue, according to a media release.

Police found a 33-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg, officers said. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to police, the man told police he was the victim of an attempted robbery.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

