CNHI offers last, best, and final offer to UAW members on strike

(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KWQC) - After nearly eight months on strike, UAW has announced CNHI offered its last, best, and final offer.

UAW leaders say they will take this offer to Locals 180 and 807 for a vote.

This includes members at CNHI in Burlington, Iowa, and Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

The exact times and locations have not yet been announced. Those will be announced by the local leadership.

