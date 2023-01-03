Cold front arrives tonight, snow possible on Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A warm front is lifting north this morning and the question is how far north will it make it? Current trends have it making somewhere between highway 30 and highway 20 leading to highs in the 40s for Dubque and Galena and 50s or 60s south of the front. Rain will come to an end in most areas by midday and some fog can’t be ruled out north of the front this afternoon. Cold air will surge into the area tonight and snow showers are likely on Wednesday. Some roads may be a little slick north of the QC by Thursday morning. Overall, the weather pattern transitions to a quieter trend this weekend leading to some sun and highs near 40º.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers north. High: 56º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cold front arrives. Low: 38º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers. High: 36º.

