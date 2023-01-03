Cold front arrives tonight, snow possible on Wednesday

50s/60s possible Tuesday. Colder with light snow possible Wednesday
Get ready for some widespread rain as we head through the overnight hours into Tuesday—maybe even rumbles of thunder as well.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A warm front is lifting north this morning and the question is how far north will it make it?  Current trends have it making somewhere between highway 30 and highway 20 leading to highs in the 40s for Dubque and Galena and 50s or 60s south of the front.  Rain will come to an end in most areas by midday and some fog can’t be ruled out north of the front this afternoon.  Cold air will surge into the area tonight and snow showers are likely on Wednesday.  Some roads may be a little slick north of the QC by Thursday morning.  Overall, the weather pattern transitions to a quieter trend this weekend leading to some sun and highs near 40º.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers north. High: 56º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cold front arrives.  Low: 38º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers. High: 36º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justice Foley (24), Kimberly Hammond (25), and Donivan Chambers (28)
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
Crews respond to house fire in Leclaire
Crews respond to house fire in Leclaire
A water main burst on Sunday, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the East Village of Davenport...
Main break causes restaurant to temporarily close

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Rain
Widespread rain, few rumbles of thunder overnight
KWQC First Alert Rain
Widespread rain, few rumbles of thunder late Monday evening
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Showers and a few rumbles of thunder arrive late Monday evening
First Alert Forecast: Rain and a few thunderstorms move in Monday night