Downtown Davenport Partnership to host Icestravaganza

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) will host Icestravaganza, presented by Rubberstamps.net Jan. 13-15 at the Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport.

This free-to-attend event will feature ice cravings on display all three days. This year’s sculptures will transform 36,000 pounds of ice into famous monuments.

According to a press release, “Icestravaganza is one of the best ways to get out and enjoy winter in the QC. I’m excited to see how the ice sculptors transform blocks of ice with chainsaws and blow torches into famous monuments – perfect for photos,” said DDP Director of Events Jason Gilliland. “You won’t want to miss the new addition this year, the After Glow party on Saturday night featuring live ice carvings lit by black light with a light show and music.”

Attendees can stroll by the ice sculptures at the Freight House boardwalk or check them out from their vehicle in the drive-through display on Beiderbecke Drive in LeClaire Park.

Organizers recommend the best time to see the sculptures is when they are glowing from dusk to 10 p.m. each day of the event.

For a full schedule of the events visit their website.

