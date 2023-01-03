‘Eagles and Ivories’ 4-day music fest in Muscatine set for Jan. 19-22

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Eagles and Ivories is a four-day music event in Muscatine to be held Jan. 19-22.

This music-filled weekend brings in world-renowned pianists and musicians to entertain with ragtime, jazz, and American music. Recurring guests include Ivory and Gold featuring Jeff and Anne Barnhart.

Angela Woodhouse and Diana Tank discuss the event which also features eagle-watching on the Mississippi River with Dave Bakke, a naturalist/ranger of Muscatine County.

For more information including ticket pricing through Eventbrite and a schedule of events, please visit the Muscatine County Arts Council website at https://www.muscatineartscouncil.org.

Interested persons can also call 563-263-8895.

The event is co-sponsored by Muscatine County Arts Council, Muscatine Art Center and Visit Muscatine. The Merrill Hotel will be offering special rates for lodging.

