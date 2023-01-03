Lightning strike, fire destroys Burger King restaurant

Firefighters said the Burger King doesn’t appear to have a lot of damage from the outside, but the interior damage is substantial.(14 News)
By Jill Lyman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A Burger King in Kentucky is considered a total loss after the building was struck by lightning, which then sparked a fire.

A report from Madisonville Fire Department shows the fire started shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.

A total of 21 firefighters were called from several departments to battle the fire. Officials said crews were on the scene for about two hours.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The fire caused substantial damage to the restaurant, fire crews said.(14 News)

Firefighters said the Burger King doesn’t appear to have a lot of damage from the outside, but the interior damage is substantial.

Officials did not clarify if anyone was inside the building at the time, though the fire started outside of business hours.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

