Missing Grandview man found dead, deputies say

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A missing Granview man was found dead Monday in his truck in the Mississippi River, according to deputies.

According to Louisa County deputies, a silver pickup was found around 9:45 a.m. Monday on sonar south of the Toolesboro landing, in the Mississippi River near the mouth of the Iowa River.

Deputies found the truck belonged to Michael Steven Bishop, Jr, 48, who was reported missing, according to a media release. The pickup was removed from the Mississippi River around 8:15 p.m. and deputies found Bishop dead inside the truck.

According to deputies, an autopsy will be done to determine the exact cause of death, but no foul play is suspected.

Louisa County deputies got a missing person report for Bishop on Dec. 19, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said they thank the entire community that pulled together to help the Bishop family find their missing loved one.

The Sheriff’s office would like to especially thank the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Wapello Fire and Rescue, Towboat Diving Services, Jeremy and Mike Honts; Muscatine Search and Rescue, Chaos Divers, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Corps of Engineers, Louisa County Emergency Management and multiple local companies and individuals who donated hours and resources to assist in this search and rescue.

