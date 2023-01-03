QC Storm returns Friday to host Sensory Awareness Night

Friday’s game starts the Storm’s three-game homestand against the Marksmen.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm will return to Vibrant Area, Friday night for the first time in four weeks to host Sensory Awareness night and battle the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Sensory Awareness Night will feature audio and video effects that will be adjusted to an appropriate level for any and all fans in attendance, stated a media release from QC Storm officials.

Friday’s 7:10 p.m. game starts the Storm’s three-game homestand against the Marksmen.

Saturday is Star Wars Night and will include Star Wars characters in attendance to greet fans and the Storm will be wearing specialty Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned postgame, stated Storm officials.

Sunday is Pucks and Paws Day, and fans can bring their dogs to the game for free, according to Storm officials. Dog tickets must be acquired at the arena box office and all dogs must be up to date on shots.

Tickets for all three games can be purchased online at https://quadcitystorm.com/, Ticketmaster.com and at the arena box office.

