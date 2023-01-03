QCBR 2023 Home Show to be held Feb. 17-19 at new location

The annual event will now be held on the Iowa side of the Quad Cities
2023 QCBR Home Show
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mona Peiffer, Interim Acting Executive Officer and Special Events Coordinator with Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, updates viewers about the new location and other details surrounding the upcoming 2023 Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association Home Show set for Feb. 17-19 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport.

Facts surrounding the new location of the QCBR 2023 Home Show on Feb. 17-19.(none)

