Quad City Iowa RiverShare Libraries announce fine free
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Quad Cities RiverShare Libraries announced the beginning of a fine-free chapter in 2023 for members with outstanding fines.
The RiverShare Libraries announced that beginning Jan. 1, all 9-member libraries will stop collecting overdue fines for late materials, stated a media release from the RiverShare Library System.
Libraries in the system include: Bettendorf Public Library, Clinton Community College Library, Clinton Public Library, Davenport Public Library, LeClaire Community Library, Muscatine Community College Library, Musser Public Library, Scott County College Library, and Scott County Library System.
The move to fine-free lending is designed to remove barriers in accessing library materials and foster library card usage for all, stated a media release from RiverShare Library officials.
“With the elimination of fines, items will still have due dates and need to be returned to the library, or a bill will be issued for a lost item,” said Tricia Kane, Director of the Scott County Library System. “Research has shown that late fines don’t affect return rates, and we anticipate that removing fines will allow us to encourage more people to use our libraries.”
The study comes from The American Library Association which indicated the evidence from recent fine-free libraries has shown to alleviate staffs’ time managing dues and removes economic barriers to accessing library materials and services.
For more information, visit https://libguides.davenportlibrary.com.
Individual RiverShare member libraries can be directed to the following contacts:
Bettendorf Public Library:
Jillian Aschliman, Library Director
Phone: 563-344-4183
Email: jaschliman@bettendorf.org
Clinton Community College
Courtney Prichard, Librarian
Phone: 563-244-7106
Email: clpritchard@eicc.edu
Clinton Public Library
Susan Mesecher, Library Director
Phone: 563-242-9115
Email: SMesecher@clintonpubliclibrary.us
Davenport Public Library
Jeff Collins, Library Director
Phone: 563-328-6850
Email: jcollins@davenportlibrary.co
LeClaire Community Library
Melita Tunnicliff, Library Director
Phone: 563-289-6002
Email: mtunnicliff@leclaireiowa.gov
Muscatine Community College
Nancy Luikart, Assistant Dean for Library Services
Phone: 563-288-6073
Email: nluikart@eicc.edu
Musser Public Library
Robert Fiedler, Library Director
Phone: 563-263-3065, ext. 125
Email: rfiedler@muscatineiowa.gov
Scott County Community College
Debra Lowman, Associate Dean of Library and Learning—District Lead
Phone: 563-441-4150
Email: dlowman@eicc.edu
Scott County Library System
Tricia Kane, Library Director
Phone: 563-285-4794, ext. 2229
Email: Tricia.Kane@scottcountylibrary.org
