Quad City Iowa RiverShare Libraries announce fine free

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Quad Cities RiverShare Libraries announced the beginning of a fine-free chapter in 2023 for members with outstanding fines.

The RiverShare Libraries announced that beginning Jan. 1, all 9-member libraries will stop collecting overdue fines for late materials, stated a media release from the RiverShare Library System.

Libraries in the system include: Bettendorf Public Library, Clinton Community College Library, Clinton Public Library, Davenport Public Library, LeClaire Community Library, Muscatine Community College Library, Musser Public Library, Scott County College Library, and Scott County Library System.

The move to fine-free lending is designed to remove barriers in accessing library materials and foster library card usage for all, stated a media release from RiverShare Library officials.

“With the elimination of fines, items will still have due dates and need to be returned to the library, or a bill will be issued for a lost item,” said Tricia Kane, Director of the Scott County Library System. “Research has shown that late fines don’t affect return rates, and we anticipate that removing fines will allow us to encourage more people to use our libraries.”

The study comes from The American Library Association which indicated the evidence from recent fine-free libraries has shown to alleviate staffs’ time managing dues and removes economic barriers to accessing library materials and services.

For more information, visit https://libguides.davenportlibrary.com.

