Scam Alert: Henry County Sheriff’s Office warns of marketplace scams

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory warning the public of a scam involving a digital wallet app and a social media platform’s marketplace.

According to a media release issued by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20 police received a scam report involving the social media platform, Facebook, and the digital wallet app, Venmo.

The media release stated that the victim was selling items on Facebook Marketplace and according to the report, a price was agreed upon and the money exchange would take place through Venmo.

The report stated, “During the money exchange the suspect falsified emails and other documents to appear Venmo support was contacting the victim. The suspect then began requesting money from the victim as insurance to confirm the transaction was legitimate. The suspect also used different accounts.”

The sheriff’s office wants to remind people that there are numerous online scams.

“Scammers tend to pray on the goodwill and nature of people and most scams are taking place via the internet and web-based applications. We ask people to do research and due diligence on their transactions and dealings through Facebook Marketplace, Venmo, and Cash App,” stated Henry County Sheriff officials.

Officials also say never give out personal or banking information over the phone or internet. Attempt to have face to face interactions when you can.

