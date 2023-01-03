Taking a look into 2023

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -On this edition of INSI6HT, the show has two guests that take a look into the new year. There are a lot of exciting developments to consider including new business and events and so much more.

Business and organization leaders are interviewed to look back on the past year while looking forward to what’s in the works for 2023 for our community.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the show’s roundtable discussion:

  • Dr, LaDrina Wilson, CEO Quad Cities Chamber
  • Dave Heller, president and CEO of Main Street Baseball and majority owner of four affiliated minor league baseball teams including the Quad Cities River Bandits

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs original shows on Sundays at 8 a.m. and re-airs shows on Fridays at 11 a.m.

