Warmer with areas of fog Tuesday afternoon

Colder with light snow possible Wednesday
Cloudy skies, foggy conditions and a brief warm up expected this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Now that the heavy rain has come to an end, we turn our attention to a brief warm-up for your Tuesday as a warm front lifts north.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon, with some patchy areas of fog and highs ranging from the 40′s in some of our northern counties to near the 60-degree mark south (around 20 degrees above normal for most).

Clouds will stick around overnight into Wednesday as that area of low pressure and cold front slowly tracks to the northeast. Colder air moves in and there’s a chance we could see some areas of light snow, mainly in the northern portions of the viewing area.

Look for scattered snow showers into Wednesday night, with highs only reaching the 30′s Thursday through the weekend.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains in effect until 6PM.

TODAY: Rain ending, then partly to mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog. High: 53°. Wind: Bec. SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low: 33°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for light snow showers. High: 36°. Wind: SW 5-15+ mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Justice Foley (24), Kimberly Hammond (25), and Donivan Chambers (28)
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase
Emergency crews were sent to King's Materials after a workplace incident.
Police identify employee in Kings Material Inc. incident
6 Scott County animal facilities fail 2022 inspections
6 Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warmer with areas of fog this afternoon
KWQC First Alert Rain
Cold front arrives Tuesday night, snow possible Wednesday
A quick warm up before winter returns Wednesday
A quick warm up before winter returns Wednesday
KWQC First Alert Rain
Widespread rain, few rumbles of thunder overnight