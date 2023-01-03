Warmer with areas of fog Tuesday afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Now that the heavy rain has come to an end, we turn our attention to a brief warm-up for your Tuesday as a warm front lifts north.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon, with some patchy areas of fog and highs ranging from the 40′s in some of our northern counties to near the 60-degree mark south (around 20 degrees above normal for most).

Clouds will stick around overnight into Wednesday as that area of low pressure and cold front slowly tracks to the northeast. Colder air moves in and there’s a chance we could see some areas of light snow, mainly in the northern portions of the viewing area.

Look for scattered snow showers into Wednesday night, with highs only reaching the 30′s Thursday through the weekend.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains in effect until 6PM.

TODAY: Rain ending, then partly to mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog. High: 53°. Wind: Bec. SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low: 33°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for light snow showers. High: 36°. Wind: SW 5-15+ mph.

