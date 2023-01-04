Arrest made in 2020 Rock Island shooting death

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department announced an arrest made in the 2020 shooting death of a 16-year-old.

According to Rock Island Police Department Darvion J. Lard, 23 was arrested by U.S. Marshalls at approximately 12:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Lard was arrested on 44th Avenue near 34th Street in Moline on an outstanding First-Degree Murder warrant in connection to the death of Dylan McCalester, 16, on December 15th, 2020 on 42nd Avenue in Rock Island.

Lard was taken to the Rock Island County Jail where he is held on $1,000,000.00 bond.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309 762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.