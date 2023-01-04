Diabetics are at increased risk of hearing loss

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing discusses the strong relationship between diabetes and hearing loss.

Studies indicate that diabetics are twice as likely to develop hearing loss than those without blood glucose problems. Patients with pre-diabetes are 30% more likely to experience the disorder. Tinnitus or ringing in the ears is also more common.

High blood glucose levels cause damage to the small blood vessels in the inner ear.

Getting hearing tests and screenings earlier in life is important for diabetics because treating mid-life hearing loss is the best time to get it under control for an overall better quality of life and to stave off other problems --such as developing dementia or to suffer injury related to falls.

