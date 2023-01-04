Diabetics are at increased risk of hearing loss

Diabetics at higher risk of hearing loss
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing discusses the strong relationship between diabetes and hearing loss.

Studies indicate that diabetics are twice as likely to develop hearing loss than those without blood glucose problems. Patients with pre-diabetes are 30% more likely to experience the disorder. Tinnitus or ringing in the ears is also more common.

High blood glucose levels cause damage to the small blood vessels in the inner ear.

Getting hearing tests and screenings earlier in life is important for diabetics because treating mid-life hearing loss is the best time to get it under control for an overall better quality of life and to stave off other problems --such as developing dementia or to suffer injury related to falls.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers offers free screenings at their locations throughout Iowa including two in the region: 4007 East 53rd Street, Suite 300 in Davenport or 1663 Lincoln Way, Suite A, Clinton.

In Davenport, the phone number is 877-958-7987 or call 563-355-7155 for the Clinton office.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Justice Foley (24), Kimberly Hammond (25), and Donivan Chambers (28)
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
Emergency crews were sent to King's Materials after a workplace incident.
Police identify employee in Kings Material Inc. incident
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase
6 Scott County animal facilities fail 2022 inspections
6 Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022

Latest News

Yarns available at The Artsy Bookworm
Rock Island bookstore also features yarn and supplies for hobbies
Kia Hyundai thefts
Local Kia and Hyundai owners frustrated with targeted vehicle theft
Monday night a fire service line burst, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the Village of East...
Restaurant owner reeling after service main break
U.S. Marshals Service took Lard into custody on an outstanding First-Degree Murder warrant.
Arrest made in 2020 Rock Island shooting death