Eldridge police ask for help identifying 2 men from gun shop burglary

Police said to not approach the two men if you know or see them. They are considered to armed...
Police said to not approach the two men if you know or see them. They are considered to armed and dangerous.(KWQC/ Eldridge Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Eldridge police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men they say burglarized a gun shop.

According to Eldridge police, around 4 a.m. Tuesday the Square Shooters gun store in Eldridge was broken into.

Police said two men broke into the gun shop, both armed with guns and left the store shortly after entering. No weapons were stolen during the burglary.

According to police, the two men are believed to be the men from other area gun shop burglaries.

Police said to not approach the two men if you know or see them. They are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eldridge Police Department at 563-285-9822 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. As a caller, you do not have to give your identity.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were sent to King's Materials after a workplace incident.
Police identify employee in Kings Material Inc. incident
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Louisa County deputies got a missing person report for Bishop on Dec. 19, according to the...
Missing Grandview man found dead, deputies say
6 Scott County animal facilities fail 2022 inspections
6 Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022

Latest News

Occasional snow showers today
Occasional snow showers today
Family speaks out on fatal December Davenport Fire
Family speaks out on fatal December Davenport Fire
High School Sports: Jan. 3
Housing market outlook for the QCA
Housing market outlook for the QCA