Eldridge police ask for help identifying 2 men from gun shop burglary

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Eldridge police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men they say burglarized a gun shop.

According to Eldridge police, around 4 a.m. Tuesday the Square Shooters gun store in Eldridge was broken into.

Police said two men broke into the gun shop, both armed with guns and left the store shortly after entering. No weapons were stolen during the burglary.

According to police, the two men are believed to be the men from other area gun shop burglaries.

Police said to not approach the two men if you know or see them. They are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eldridge Police Department at 563-285-9822 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. As a caller, you do not have to give your identity.

