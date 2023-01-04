Genesis Physical Therapy Receives Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Physical Therapy clinics in Aledo, IL and DeWitt and Eldridge, IA have been named 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winners by Press Ganey.

This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to their performance in patient care.

According to a news release, “It’s an honor to have our outpatient rehabilitation teams in Aledo, DeWitt and Eldridge recognized with other organizations across the nation that show the highest standards in patient experience,” said Glen Roebuck, Executive Director of Home, Outpatient and Senior Services. “For each of our patients, this means we put their experience at the heart of the care we deliver and continue to raise the bar in taking care of the communities we serve. We are proud of our Aledo, DeWitt, and Eldridge teams and their commitment to patient experience.”

Genesis Physical Therapy clinics in Aledo, DeWitt, and Eldridge are in the top 5% of healthcare providers delivering patient experience in the last year.

