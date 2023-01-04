Local Kia and Hyundai owners frustrated with targeted vehicle theft

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Kia and Hyundai car thefts are up nationwide and in the Quad Cities. The car brands are being targeted after TikTok videos circulated showing prospective thieves how to steal the turn-key ignition styles using a USB cord.

Tyler Roberson of Davenport said his car is an older model than the kinds of Hyundai’s easily able to be stolen with a USB cord. Thieves tried to steal his car and broke in on Christmas Eve. They ripped out his car’s ignition and left a USB cord in his car.

“I was a lucky one because for most people, from what I read, would go on a joy ride with them smack them into stuff, and leave them in some alleyway,” Roberson said, “I’m grateful that I had one of the ones that they couldn’t take because I am still financing the car so I don’t know what process would have been taken there if I would have been eight thousand dollars in the hole without a vehicle...which can throw the whole course of someone’s life off really really quickly.”

Another resident in Rock Island had her Kia broken into in an attempted theft.

“I went out there and saw that the back window had been smashed out and they pulled the ignition wires and the entire ignition out of the car and just trashed the car. I mean it was a mess,” said Sharon from Rock Island. “I felt so violated personally and it was so upsetting to me that I’m not sure if and when I’ll recover. I’m still very stunned by it all and very hurt but I have forgiven whoever did this.”

Police have said teenagers are targeting the vehicles and are able to steal them quickly. Even though the victims TV6 spoke with didn’t have their cars stolen, the damage from the break-ins is costly. Both victims said they have been told by auto repairs shops that replacement parts for their vehicles could take months, in part because of the number of crimes just like these.

“They said because this is happening all over the country, they are backlogged for parts for a year and a half. So, I can’t trade in this vehicle if I want to get a different model or different car until they fix that steering column because no one is going to take it on trade-in if the steering column has been ripped to pieces,” said Roberson.

“Parts can be months out. I can’t even believe it, they can’t even find a window for my car,” Sharon added, “I spoke with the policeman that came for the investigation and he said it was likely teenagers that did this, and that it’s so pervasive in our community, and all over the nation.”

TV6 reached out to Kia and Hyundai for comment.

Kia’s response:

“Kia remains concerned about the recent trend among youth in some areas, encouraged by social media, to target certain Kia cars with a steel key and “turn-to-start” ignition systems. In many cases, the vehicles are stolen solely for the purpose of operating in a reckless manner. Such criminal conduct endangers our local communities and violates property rights. While no car can be made completely theft-proof, Kia continues to make steering wheel locks available to customers through interested local law enforcement agencies, subject to available supply, at no cost to concerned owners of these vehicles. Kia also continues its efforts to develop additional solutions for vehicles not originally equipped with an immobilizer, including the development and testing of enhanced security software. All 2022 models and trims have an immobilizer applied either at the beginning of the year or as a running change, and all Kia vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Kia customers with questions regarding their Kia vehicle should contact the Kia Consumer Assistance Center directly at 1-800-333-4542 (Kia)”

Hyundai’s response:

“In response to increasing thefts targeting our vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices in the United States, Hyundai Motor America has made engine immobilizers standard on all vehicles produced as of November 2021. Additionally, Hyundai has taken a series of actions to deter thefts of affected vehicles, including an upcoming software update scheduled to be available beginning in March and provided at no cost to customers.

In the interim, Hyundai is also providing free steering wheel locks, as available, to select law enforcement agencies across the country for distribution to local residents who own or lease affected models. We apologize for the inconvenience to affected customers. Owners may also bring their vehicles to a local Hyundai dealer for the purchase and installation of a customized security kit.

Hyundai is committed to ensuring the quality and integrity of all our products through continuous improvement. Hyundai quality is among the best in the industry, ranking third among all brands in the 2022 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) and historically above the industry average in J.D. Power’s U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS).”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.