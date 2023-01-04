Moline Parks & Recreation announce new yoga class

Moline Parks & Recreation announced the expansion of a partnership with local business Yoga...
Moline Parks & Recreation announced the expansion of a partnership with local business Yoga with Daina Marie.(wvir)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Parks & Recreation will begin offering free drop-in yoga classes, January through February, at one of the city’s indoor recreation facilities.

Moline Parks & Recreation announced the expansion of a partnership with local business owner, Daina Lewis, creator of Yoga with Daina Marie.

With the new partnership, Lewis will begin offering free drop-in yoga classes at The Cellar, 3400 Avenue of the Cities, on three upcoming dates, Jan. 14, Jan. 21 and Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., stated a media release from the city.

According to the media release, the Jan.14 class and Feb. 11 class are for adults only, and the Jan. 21 class is for families and all ages.

The city asks that all attendees bring their own yoga mat and water.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were sent to King's Materials after a workplace incident.
Police identify employee in Kings Material Inc. incident
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Louisa County deputies got a missing person report for Bishop on Dec. 19, according to the...
Missing Grandview man found dead, deputies say
Monday night a fire service line burst, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the Village of East...
Restaurant owner reeling after service main break

Latest News

The Rock River has some built-up ice near I-74 and South Shore Drive on Jan. 4.
Rock River ice near I-74 and South Shore Drive
Genesis Physical Therapy clinics in Aledo, IL and DeWitt and Eldridge, IA have been named 2022...
Genesis Physical Therapy Receives Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award
CASI celebrates 50 years in the Quad Cities senior community
Close Up With CASI: Celebrating 50 years in the Quad Cities
Police said to not approach the two men if you know or see them. They are considered to be...
Eldridge police ask for help identifying 2 men from gun shop burglary