Moline Parks & Recreation announce new yoga class

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Parks & Recreation will begin offering free drop-in yoga classes, January through February, at one of the city’s indoor recreation facilities.

Moline Parks & Recreation announced the expansion of a partnership with local business owner, Daina Lewis, creator of Yoga with Daina Marie.

With the new partnership, Lewis will begin offering free drop-in yoga classes at The Cellar, 3400 Avenue of the Cities, on three upcoming dates, Jan. 14, Jan. 21 and Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., stated a media release from the city.

According to the media release, the Jan.14 class and Feb. 11 class are for adults only, and the Jan. 21 class is for families and all ages.

The city asks that all attendees bring their own yoga mat and water.

