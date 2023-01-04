Occasional snow showers today

Mainly a dusting across parts of the QCA
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- An upper level low spinning to our north will continue to send rounds of rain/snow showers into the area today.  Snowfall amounts will likely be less than an inch, but minor accumulations on grassy surfaces will be possible tonight and pavement and ground temps cool after hitting the 50s yesterday.  Flurries will linger into Thursday morning before quieter weather returns for Friday.  Temps will be in the 30s through the weekend.  Saturday into Sunday a few flakes can’t be ruled out, but there has been no consistency in models, so confidence is not very high.  Looking ahead to next week, the pattern goes dormant and that allows for a few days of sunshine and highs in the 40s.

TODAY: Occasional snow showers. High: 34º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow showers.  Low: 28º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers early. High: 35º.

