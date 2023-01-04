Occasional snow showers Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- An upper level low spinning to our north will continue to send rounds of snow showers into the area Wednesday and Thursday. There are also areas of patchy freezing drizzle that have caused slick roadways north of the Quad Cities.

Snowfall amounts will likely be less than an inch, but minor accumulations on grassy surfaces will be possible tonight and pavement and ground temps cool after hitting the 50s Tuesday.

Flurries and light snow showers will linger into Thursday morning before quieter weather returns for Friday. Temps will be in the 30s through the weekend. We are tracking a system Saturday that could produce some light snow, but there has been no consistency in models, so confidence is not very high at this point in time.

Looking ahead to next week, the pattern goes dormant and that allows for a few days of sunshine and highs in the 40s.

TODAY: Occasional snow showers. High: 34º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow showers. Low: 28º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers. High: 35º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.