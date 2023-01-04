QCA housing market outlook for 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The housing market in the Quad Cities looks significantly different today than it did one year ago.

According to Kendra Mulcahy with the Quad City Area Realtors,

“It was a pretty busy year, days on market was very low,” Kendra Mulcahy, the President of the Quad City Area Realtors said. “There were multiple offers on homes, there was very limited inventory, which we are still seeing as well. As of the end of November, we’re seeing days on market 29 days. And though that seems like a higher number, it’s means that we’re normalizing our market.”

Home prices are up about 50% in 2022 compared to 2021.

The average price per home for Iowa is $171,032 and in Illinois it’s $130,543 according to the National Association of Realtors.

For the metro Quad Cities, the average monthly mortgage for Scott County is $1063, which is up 50% from $707 in 2021.

In Rock Island County, the average monthly mortgage is $710, also up 50% from $472 in 2021.

For specific counties in both Iowa and Illinois, click here and select the county you’d like to see the average mortgage rate on.

Compared to other counties in both Iowa and Illinois, the Quad Cities area ranks close to the middle of the pack when it comes to average mortgage rate by county.

In Iowa, the most expensive counties to live in are Dallas, Johnson, Story, Polk, and Dickinson. The majority of those counties are located near Des Moines or Iowa City.

On the other side of the river, DuPage, Lake, Cook, Kane, and Kendall counties top that list with the majority sitting near Chicago.

Even though mortgage rates are up, the market seems to be normalizing compared to 2020 and 2021.

“I really think it’s really good to know that to emphasize that 2022 was a good year for us to normalize,” Mulcahy said. “But the fact that we are seeing homes sitting on the market a little bit longer is not necessarily a bad thing, by any means that it is putting us in a more healthy economy, to and then you know, as things kind of pick back up next year, you’ll see that, you know, it has relieved a lot of stressors of what 2022 did, how it affected buyers and sellers as well.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.