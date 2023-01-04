Restaurant owner reeling after service main break

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One restaurant owner in the Village of East Davenport is rolling up her sleeves for the massive cleanup ahead of a water line break.

Monday night a fire service line burst, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the Village of East Davenport to flood.

“It’s been a little over a year, and we were excited for the new year,” Natalia Mulica, owner of the restaurant, said. “My staff and I were excited we had ideas for the summer and everything. We have events we have wedding rehearsals that we were supposed to host this month, next month, that we had to postpone. It’s a devastating thing.”

This has caused Mulica to temporarily close the year-old restaurant to clean and repair the property. Further complicated by rainwater that ran back into the dining room, making the hard work from the previous day’s cleaning disappear.

“The next day it’s just mountains of sand, mud, trim is coming off the wall and the cement literally broke up and it’s all damaged behind the bar. It’s all ruined, the floor, everything,” Mulica said.

Mulica estimates 20,000 dollars in damage were caused by the ruptured service line. She has since set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the reconstruction.

