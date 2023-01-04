Restaurant owner reeling after service main break

Monday night a fire service line burst, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the Village of East Davenport to flood.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One restaurant owner in the Village of East Davenport is rolling up her sleeves for the massive cleanup ahead of a water line break.

Monday night a fire service line burst, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the Village of East Davenport to flood.

“It’s been a little over a year, and we were excited for the new year,” Natalia Mulica, owner of the restaurant, said. “My staff and I were excited we had ideas for the summer and everything. We have events we have wedding rehearsals that we were supposed to host this month, next month, that we had to postpone. It’s a devastating thing.”

This has caused Mulica to temporarily close the year-old restaurant to clean and repair the property. Further complicated by rainwater that ran back into the dining room, making the hard work from the previous day’s cleaning disappear.

“The next day it’s just mountains of sand, mud, trim is coming off the wall and the cement literally broke up and it’s all damaged behind the bar. It’s all ruined, the floor, everything,” Mulica said.

Mulica estimates 20,000 dollars in damage were caused by the ruptured service line. She has since set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the reconstruction.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Justice Foley (24), Kimberly Hammond (25), and Donivan Chambers (28)
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
Emergency crews were sent to King's Materials after a workplace incident.
Police identify employee in Kings Material Inc. incident
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase
6 Scott County animal facilities fail 2022 inspections
6 Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022

Latest News

Kia Hyundai thefts
Local Kia and Hyundai owners frustrated with targeted vehicle theft
U.S. Marshals Service took Lard into custody on an outstanding First-Degree Murder warrant.
Arrest made in 2020 Rock Island shooting death
Monday night a fire service line burst, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the Village of East...
Restaurant owner reeling after service main break
Henry County Sheriff’s Office warns of marketplace scams.
Scam Alert: Henry County Sheriff’s Office warns of marketplace scams