Rock Island bookstore also features yarn and supplies for hobbies

Hobby supplies available at The Artsy Bookworm
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Artsy Bookworm is an independent community book store that sells new and used books, original art, toys, gifts, and other merchandise at 1319 30th Street, Rock Island.

Tamara Felden, owner of The Artsy Bookworm, invites viewers to visit to explore all of the craft and hobby supply product lines carried by the business. Beautiful yarns and high-end bead jewelry are among the topics covered during this visit to the show.

For more information, visit The Artsy Bookworm (website) or call 309-558-0278.

