1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex.

Around 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive and found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and started providing medical attention.

According to police, the man was transported to a local hospital with what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.

No other injuries were reported. Police said this does not appear to be a random act of violence and the public is not at risk.

No other information was released Thursday.

Police ask anyone who has information regarding the shooting to contact the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4017 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

