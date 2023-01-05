2 charged in connection to 2 car thefts, deputies say

A Coralville man and a West Liberty woman were charged after police say they stole two vehicles.
A Coralville man and a West Liberty woman were charged after police say they stole two vehicles.(AP images)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Coralville man and a West Liberty woman were charged after police say they stole two vehicles.

Keegan Leonard Lee Gravert, 26, has been charged with two counts of first-degree theft, interference with official acts, prescription drug violation, possession of burglar tools and driving while barred. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant from Scott County.

Crystal Marie Patterson, 22, has been charged with two counts of first-degree theft, interference with official acts, prescription drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglar tools and escape.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Atalissa at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a vehicle stolen, according to a media release.

Deputies said they found the vehicle close by with Gravert and Patterson. The two were trying to pull a second vehicle from a residential yard.

Gravert attempted to drive away in the stolen vehicle, deputies said. He immediately crashed because of intervention by a deputy.

Gravert then ran away from the officers, but was found and arrested, deputies said. Patterson was arrested by deputies.

According to deputies, they found the second vehicle was also stolen from Davenport, in late 2022.

