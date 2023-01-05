2 men guilty in connection to Davenport shooting in January 2022

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was found guilty and a Clinton man pled guilty in connection to a Davenport shooting in January 2022, according to court documents.

Leonard Fisher, 32, was found guilty Wednesday by a federal jury of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Fisher was involved in a shooting near 13th and Washington streets during the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2022.

Court records show, a fight started inside the Thunderguard Club, then at 1314 Washington Street, and continued outside on Washington Street with multiple shots fired.

Police said they found two separate shell casings and a gun next to a pool of blood. Court records show the blood was matched to Fisher and he was later found to be one of the shooters by surveillance video.

Timothy Eugene Angel, 39, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition. The gun he used was never recovered, according to court records.

Sentencing for Angel is set for Jan. 24. Fisher does not have a sentencing date set. Both face up to 10 years in federal prison, and there is no parole in the federal court system.

