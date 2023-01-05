AT&T working to fix major phone outage in Colona

Police are asking residents to check in on senior citizens who may not have access to cell phones in an emergency.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - AT&T is working to fix a major phone outage in the Village of Colona.

The Colona Police Department posted to their Facebook page Wednesday saying they had received reports that many AT&T phone customers in Colona were without service.

According to the Colona Police Department’s Facebook post, police say they spoke with an AT&T representative and were told the work would take several weeks and service might not be fully restored until Feb 2.

TV6 reached out to a spokesperson from AT&T who said, “Our technicians have already restored landline service for some customers in the Colona area, after it was disrupted by recent severe weather.  We are working as quickly as possible to bring the rest back online and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

Police are asking residents to check in on senior citizens who may not have access to cell phones in an emergency.

