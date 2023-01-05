MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -For all DIY crafters, there is a place in downtown Muscatine that you will love.

Tammy Tunis has opened Create DIY Craft Studio where you can workshop and get ideas for 32 local crafters and artisans.

Create DIY Craft Studio is located at 208 West 2nd Street, Muscatine. The phone number is 319-226-8918. Follow the business on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087653754863.

